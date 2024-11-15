Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Many British Columbians feeling priced out of housing market

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted November 15, 2024 8:07 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Many British Columbians priced out of housing market, survey finds'
Many British Columbians priced out of housing market, survey finds
WATCH: A survey by Habitat for Humanity shows the reality of B.C.'s housing crisis. The results found many are being priced out of ever owning a home. Victoria Femia has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

For many Canadians, homeownership could be a fading dream as prices seem out of reach.

“Not only are Canadians feeling pressure on the housing side, they’re also seeing the challenges they’re facing around housing affordability trickle into their broader life choices and their broader quality of life,” said Alana Lavoie of Habitat for Humanity Canada.

“We’re seeing that people are delaying major life decisions.”

A survey conducted by Habitat for Humanity Canada revealed four in five Canadians say homeownership is now a luxury, with British Columbians feeling the brunt of the housing crisis.

“Three-quarters of British Columbians feel it’s a serious problem, which is the highest result in the country,” said Lavoie.

“Overall the statistics in the survey are showing us that the challenge that’s being faced around access to affordable homeownership opportunities and affordable housing is keenly being felt around B.C.”

Story continues below advertisement

In fact. according to the Interior Realtors Association, the benchmark price for a single-family home has gone up year over year.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The latest numbers show the Central Okanagan at a little over $1 million and prices range from $730,000 to $765,000 in the North and South Okanagan as well as the Shuswap/Revelstoke regions.

“We think about what the median house price is relative to the median income. The median house is not really affordable to the median income earner in a lot of labour markets,” said Ross Hickey, associate economics professor at the University of British Columbia.

A lot of the price fluctuations, according to Hickey, have to do with more people calling the Okanagan home.

Trending Now

“If incomes go up in Vancouver or Calgary we’ll see some movement in prices (in the Interior). As house prices go up in those markets some households get priced out of those markets and come to live here,” said Hickey.

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan has so far built 53 homes, housing 53 families as a way to help turn homeownership into a reality.

Click to play video: 'By the numbers: How the interest rate cut will affect your variable mortgage'
By the numbers: How the interest rate cut will affect your variable mortgage
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices