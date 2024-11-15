Menu

Education

Hundreds of winter jackets handed out to Edmonton elementary school students

By Nicole Stillger Global News
Posted November 15, 2024 8:51 pm
1 min read
Hundreds of winter jackets handed out to Edmonton elementary school students
WATCH: In partnership with Operation Warm, FedEx Cares volunteers distributed 270 new coats to children at Calder School. Nicole Stillger reports.
Hundreds of elementary school students are getting geared up for winter.

In partnership with Operation Warm, RedEx Cares volunteers handed out 270 brand new coats to kids at Calder School.

“Our students have been given the greatest gift,” principal Sergio Teixeira said.

“For many of them it’s the first new jacket they’ve had, and just the excitement that they’ve chosen it – they’re just so proud of their new jacket.”

The kids were greeted at the doors to the school’s gym, then taken over to tables to pick a winter jacket.

“We like to pick schools that we know there are communities where there’s less fortunate families or kids that are in need,” FedEx Edmonton senior manager Luciano Ianni said.

“Just seeing their smiles on their faces light up a room, that’s what keeps us going.”

Calder is one of eight schools across Canada benefitting from the initiative this year.

Since 2016, more than 1.4 million coats have been delivered to children.

You can learn more by watching the video at the top of this story.

