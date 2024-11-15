Menu

N.B. fiscal update projects bigger deficit due to ‘significant’ travel nurse costs

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2024 12:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'High cost of travel nurses helps drive deficit forecast in New Brunswick'
High cost of travel nurses helps drive deficit forecast in New Brunswick
RELATED: The New Brunswick government is projecting a deficit for the first time in years. According to the finance minister, that's in large part because of costly travel nurse contracts. Suzanne Lapointe has the details – Aug 29, 2024
New Brunswick’s new Liberal finance minister is projecting a deficit of $92.1 million for the current fiscal year, a reversal from the $40.9-million surplus budgeted last spring by the previous Progressive Conservative government.

René Legacy’s second quarter update released today shows a worsening situation since the last update in August, which pegged the deficit at $27.6 million.

He says that as of the end of September, total revenue this year is projected to be $118.8 million higher than budgeted.

Legacy attributes the revenue growth to an increase in conditional grants from the federal government and gains in both personal and corporate income tax.

However total expenses are projected to be over budget by $251.8 million, with the most significant spending coming from the Health Department — which is over budget by $193 million — mainly because of contracts with private firms to provide temporary nurses, also known as travel nurses.

The net debt is projected to be $12.2 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

