Lockdown notice, road closures end after train derails near Montreal

Restrictions were fully lifted on Montreal’s south shore Friday morning after a train derailed in the area the day before, spilling hydrogen peroxide and leading to a hours-long confinement order.

The City of Longueuil issued an update on its website around 4:30 a.m. to let residents know the lockdown was no longer in effect.

“Residents of the affected area no longer need to stay indoors and can now move around safely outside,” the city said. “Also note that Route 116 is reopened to traffic in both directions.”

The derailment occurred around 9 a.m. Thursday in the city’s LeMoyne area near the intersection of St-Louis and St-Georges streets.

Longueuil police said no injuries were reported, but a CN rail official confirmed that three employees had been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

CN said about eight cars derailed, including four that toppled over, in a railyard. The train was carrying hydrogen peroxide that leaked, prompting a lockdown for an 800-metre area.

— with files from The Canadian Press