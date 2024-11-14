Federal government invests to expand affordable housing across Calgary

The federal government has invested $18.6 million towards the creation and repair of 1,920 affordable housing units across Calgary.
The funding will help create more than 36 new units, including the 24 at Ogden Hub 29, an affordable housing complex for families experiencing poverty and homelessness.
Alexis Vielle says for her, this opportunity has been a game-changer.
“Ever since I’ve been living here, doors in every area of my life continue to open,” Vielle said.
“Being here has been amazing, I feel like I have my roots in a community that I want to be or see myself being in for a long time.”
Residents like Vielle and her kids have access to social support services such as emergency food, hygiene items, employment services and even a daycare.
