Crime

Man attempts to steal thousands of dollars in cheese from North Van Whole Foods

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 14, 2024 6:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. police want to speak with man connected to $13K cheese heist'
B.C. police want to speak with man connected to $13K cheese heist
WATCH: North Vancouver RCMP are seeking the public's help to solve a rather unusual crime -- a cheese heist worth thousands of dollars.
That’s nacho cheese!

North Vancouver RCMP were able to thwart an attempted cheese theft recently and are now looking for the suspect.

On Sept. 29, at approximately 4 a.m., North Vancouver RCMP’s front-line officers were conducting proactive patrols near East 13th Street and a laneway adjacent to Lonsdale Avenue when they came across a cart full of cheese.

As the officers went to investigate, a man appeared from a stairwell connected to Whole Foods and quickly took off after seeing the police, RCMP said.

Officers tried to stop the man but he fled, they added.

When the officers looked further they found the suspect had broken into Whole Foods and was in the process of stealing the cheese.

Staff at the store said the cheese was worth $12,800 but could not be sold after it had left the fridge.

“People often ask what our officers do when they are not directly responding to active service calls,” Const. Mansoor Sahak, media relations officer for the North Vancouver RCMP said in a release.

“Our response to them, as shown by the work of these officers, is that we are often proactively patrolling high crime areas to prevent and deter crime from occurring. This is an example of intelligence-led policing using information provided directly by our crime analysts to respond to emerging crime trends in North Vancouver and beyond.”

North Vancouver RCMP said they are releasing CCTV video of the suspect in the hopes that someone may identify them.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote file #2024-19909. Those who wish to provide information but want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Bizarre B.C. thefts: $2.1K worth of toothpaste and wheel of cheese'
Bizarre B.C. thefts: $2.1K worth of toothpaste and wheel of cheese
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

