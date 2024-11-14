Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Federal employment minister to make announcement related to Jasper’s wildfire recovery

By Staff Global News
Posted November 14, 2024 1:57 pm
1 min read
The burned-out Esso gas station in Jasper, Alta. is shown on Friday July 26, 2024. View image in full screen
The burned-out Esso gas station in Jasper, Alta., is shown on Friday July 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken
Canada’s minister of employment, workforce development and official languages is scheduled to speak in Jasper, Alta., on Thursday afternoon, where he is expected to make an announcement related to the townsite’s efforts to recover from a devastating wildfire this summer.

Minister Randy Boissonnault will be joined by Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland and others for the announcement, which is scheduled to take place 1 p.m. local time.

Global News plans to livestream the news conference. It can be viewed at the top of this article.

The July fire damaged or destroyed about a third of the structures in the mountain tourist town. An estimated 2,000 people lost their homes.

In a news release, the federal government said Thursday’s announcement will include mention of funding for small businesses.

— with a file from The Canadian Press

