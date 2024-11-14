Federal employment minister to make announcement related to Jasper’s wildfire recovery

See more sharing options

Canada’s minister of employment, workforce development and official languages is scheduled to speak in Jasper, Alta., on Thursday afternoon, where he is expected to make an announcement related to the townsite’s efforts to recover from a devastating wildfire this summer.

Minister Randy Boissonnault will be joined by Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland and others for the announcement, which is scheduled to take place 1 p.m. local time.

The July fire damaged or destroyed about a third of the structures in the mountain tourist town. An estimated 2,000 people lost their homes.

In a news release, the federal government said Thursday’s announcement will include mention of funding for small businesses.

— with a file from The Canadian Press