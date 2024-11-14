Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec to audit 17 schools after complaints over secularism non-compliance

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2024 12:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec looks to strengthen secularism laws following suspension of 11 teachers'
Quebec looks to strengthen secularism laws following suspension of 11 teachers
RELATED - Quebec looks to strengthen secularism laws following suspension of 11 teachers – Oct 22, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville says his department will investigate complaints at 17 schools across the province where it is alleged that state secularism is not being respected.

Questions around religious neutrality in schools have been swirling since the publication last month of an Education Department report on a school in Montreal, where media reports had exposed questionable religious practices and a toxic climate.

Eleven teachers were suspended with pay at Montreal’s Bedford school pending a complete investigation into the allegations.

Click to play video: 'PQ leader weighs in on suspension of 11 teachers at Montreal school'
PQ leader weighs in on suspension of 11 teachers at Montreal school
Trending Now

Drainville says in a statement that the 17 audits to be conducted by his department following citizen complaints and should be completed by mid-January.

Story continues below advertisement

The schools are all in the French system, with 11 in and around Montreal, three in Quebec City, one in Gatineau and two in the Saguenay region north of the capital.

In the meantime, the government has written to all school service centres in Quebec — which in 2020 replaced French school boards in the province — to remind them of the obligations they have in terms of secularism and respect for religious neutrality.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices