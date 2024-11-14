12-year-old boy charged in connection with stabbing at McDonald’s restaurant in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A 12-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon in connection with a violent altercation involving several youths at a McDonald’s restaurant in Edmonton last week.

Police said officers were called to a fast-food restaurant in the area of 153rd Avenue and Castle Downs Road at about 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It was reported to police that an altercation took place between five male youths aged nine to 12 years old, when one youth was stabbed,” an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson said in an email on Wednesday night. “The suspect youths then fled the scene.”

Police said paramedics were also called to the scene and treated an 11-year-old boy before taking him to hospital. As of Wednesday night, he was deemed to be in stable condition.

According to police, investigators were able to identify each youth involved in the altercation before charging the accused.

Story continues below advertisement

“He was subsequently released on an undertaking,” an EPS spokesperson said. “No additional charges are expected at this time.

“The suspect youths and the victim were not known to one another.”