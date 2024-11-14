Menu

Crime

12-year-old boy charged in connection with stabbing at McDonald’s restaurant in Edmonton

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 14, 2024 1:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Boy charged in connection with stabbing at McDonald’s restaurant in Edmonton'
Boy charged in connection with stabbing at McDonald’s restaurant in Edmonton
WATCH ABOVE: A 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a violent altercation involving several children at a McDonald's restaurant in Edmonton last week that saw another boy get stabbed.
A 12-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon in connection with a violent altercation involving several youths at a McDonald’s restaurant in Edmonton last week.

Police said officers were called to a fast-food restaurant in the area of 153rd Avenue and Castle Downs Road at about 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 8.

“It was reported to police that an altercation took place between five male youths aged nine to 12 years old, when one youth was stabbed,” an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson said in an email on Wednesday night. “The suspect youths then fled the scene.”

Police said paramedics were also called to the scene and treated an 11-year-old boy before taking him to hospital. As of Wednesday night, he was deemed to be in stable condition.

According to police, investigators were able to identify each youth involved in the altercation before charging the accused.

“He was subsequently released on an undertaking,” an EPS spokesperson said. “No additional charges are expected at this time.

“The suspect youths and the victim were not known to one another.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

