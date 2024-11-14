SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Raptors unveil Carter-themed alternate jersey

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2024 10:00 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors unveiled a new jersey this morning honouring the team’s history and Hall of Famer Vince Carter.

The black uniform has a red dinosaur wearing Carter’s purple No. 15 jersey in the midst of a between-the-legs bounce dunk.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Raptors players surprise students in Kahnawake'
Toronto Raptors players surprise students in Kahnawake

The acrobatic pose replicates one of Carter’s iconic jams that helped him win the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk contest.

Story continues below advertisement

It will debut on Nov. 21 when the Raptors host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Scotiabank Arena and will be worn in a total of five games this season.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Carter was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame on Oct. 13 and had his No. 15 jersey retired by Toronto on Nov. 2.

Trending Now

The alternate uniform and Carter’s jersey retirement are part of the celebrations surrounding the Raptors’ 30th season in the NBA.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices