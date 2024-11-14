Raptors unveil Carter-themed alternate jersey

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors unveiled a new jersey this morning honouring the team’s history and Hall of Famer Vince Carter.

The black uniform has a red dinosaur wearing Carter’s purple No. 15 jersey in the midst of a between-the-legs bounce dunk.

The acrobatic pose replicates one of Carter’s iconic jams that helped him win the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk contest.

Story continues below advertisement

It will debut on Nov. 21 when the Raptors host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Scotiabank Arena and will be worn in a total of five games this season.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Carter was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame on Oct. 13 and had his No. 15 jersey retired by Toronto on Nov. 2.

The alternate uniform and Carter’s jersey retirement are part of the celebrations surrounding the Raptors’ 30th season in the NBA.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2024.