Man dead in stabbing following argument in downtown Toronto: police

Toronto Police say a man has died in a stabbing incident following an apparent argument with another man in downtown Toronto.

Police said the stabbing happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday near Fort York Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way.

The force said they received reports of two men arguing and both of them stabbed each other.

The two were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. One of the men died and the other remains in hospital in serious condition.

There is no word on what led to the argument.

