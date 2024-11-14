Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man dead in stabbing following argument in downtown Toronto: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 14, 2024 7:21 am
1 min read
Police on scene following a fatal stabbing on Nov. 14, 2024. View image in full screen
Police on scene following a fatal stabbing on Nov. 14, 2024. Don Curran / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto Police say a man has died in a stabbing incident following an apparent argument with another man in downtown Toronto.

Police said the stabbing happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday near Fort York Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The force said they received reports of two men arguing and both of them stabbed each other.

The two were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. One of the men died and the other remains in hospital in serious condition.

Trending Now

There is no word on what led to the argument.

https://x.com/TPSOperations/status/1857018124836471232

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices