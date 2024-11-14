Menu

Canada

29th annual Operation Red Nose campaign launches in B.C.

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted November 14, 2024 10:30 am
2 min read
Annual Operation Red Nose launches in B.C.
Despite years of messaging, dozens of people are killed in B.C. every year due to impaired driving. But a life-saving program is launching once again — just in time for the holiday party season. Taya Fast has more on this year's Operation Red Nose.
This long weekend marked an alarming rise in drunk and drug-impaired driving in Abbotsford, B.C. Police nabbed 19 impaired drivers, including 11 on Friday night alone.

The 11 drivers were pulled over during a four-hour span on Friday between 8 p.m. and midnight.

“This past week we saw a highly unusual number of impaired drivers in one given weekend. These numbers are concerning to us,” Abbotsford Police Department (APD) Sgt. Paul Walker said.

Fatal crash appears to be drug-related, RCMP says

Already this year, police have taken 650 impaired drivers off Abbotsford roadways, compared with 842 impaired drivers in all of 2023.

With the holiday season and related festivities approaching, police are urging drivers to plan ahead.

“We value safe streets and streets that are free from impaired drivers and other unsafe driving behaviours,” APD Chief Colin Watson said.

“Operation Red Nose is one of those ways that we work towards Abbotsford being the safest community in British Columbia.”

Operation Red Nose launched its 29th annual safe ride campaign in B.C. on Wednesday.

Motorists can use the Operation Red Nose website or app to connect with volunteers who will drive them home in their own vehicle.

“Volunteers are the soul and the driving force behind Operation Red Nose,” said its national development co-ordinator, Marie-Chantal Fortin.

“Every year they answer the call with an open heart, offering their time and energy to help thousands of people get home safe.”

B.C. man jailed after record-setting impaired driving conviction
The campaign runs by donation, and this year proceeds will go towards a joint initiative between APD and Restorative Justice called the Traffic Circles Project.

“This project is a restorative opportunity for young drivers caught breaking specific traffic laws to take responsibility and to understand the importance of safe driving habits and being a safe driver,” Abbotsford Restorative Justice Association executive director Darcy Halber said.

Aside from fatal consequences, impaired drivers can face immediate roadside suspensions or even criminal charges.

“Each day we deploy out in our community looking for impaired drivers,” Walker said.

“We will be deploying extra officers over the next several weeks as we roll out stationary roadblocks to assist with the detection of impaired drivers.”

From Nov. 29 to Dec. 31, the host organizations in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Kamloops, Prince George and Williams Lake will be offering their safe ride service.

Christmas CounterAttack roadchecks underway across B.C.
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

