‘I assumed they were just some delinquent kids’: Unusual B.C. vandals caught on camera

When trees started being cut down in a Vancouver neighbourhood, residents started to wonder who the culprit was.

In early October, residents of the Southlands neighbourhood, on the western side of Vancouver, found fruit trees cut down so they decided to set up a security camera to catch the thief.

As it turns out, it was Canada’s national animal.

Beavers were coming and chopping down the trees, then taking home the branches and eating the fruit.

“I assumed they were just some delinquent kids with an axe,” Alex Frasier with Southlands Heritage Farm told Global News.

“I was shocked, I never thought we had an urban beaver problem. We are still within Vancouver city limits, but Southlands is pretty rural, so really we’re in their territory.”

Kaiser said when he realized it was beavers, he was relieved.

He has also begun to cover some tree trunks with wire to avoid more of his trees being taken.