Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

‘I assumed they were just some delinquent kids’: Unusual B.C. vandals caught on camera

By Amy Judd & Jennifer Palma Global News
Posted November 13, 2024 8:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Beavers cut down trees in Vancouver’s southland area'
Beavers cut down trees in Vancouver’s southland area
At first, Alex Kaiser thought a human may be chopping down trees on his family's farm. But after reviewing security camera footage, he realized beavers were to blame. Jennifer Palma reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

When trees started being cut down in a Vancouver neighbourhood, residents started to wonder who the culprit was.

In early October, residents of the Southlands neighbourhood, on the western side of Vancouver, found fruit trees cut down so they decided to set up a security camera to catch the thief.

As it turns out, it was Canada’s national animal.

Beavers were coming and chopping down the trees, then taking home the branches and eating the fruit.

Click to play video: 'Orphaned baby beavers capturing hearts on Okanagan livestream'
Orphaned baby beavers capturing hearts on Okanagan livestream
Trending Now

“I assumed they were just some delinquent kids with an axe,” Alex Frasier with Southlands Heritage Farm told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was shocked, I never thought we had an urban beaver problem. We are still within Vancouver city limits, but Southlands is pretty rural, so really we’re in their territory.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Kaiser said when he realized it was beavers, he was relieved.

He has also begun to cover some tree trunks with wire to avoid more of his trees being taken.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices