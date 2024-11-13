Black bear killed after feeding from garbage, compost bins in southwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta fish and wildlife officers say they were forced to euthanize a black bear after it was spotted multiple times in recent weeks in the southwest Calgary neighbourhood of Woodbine, bordering Fish Creek Park.

Residents told Global News they first reported seeing the bear about three weeks ago rummaging through compost and garbage bins and feeding off fruit trees in the area.

Fish and wildlife officers were called in to set traps for the animal, and warning signs were posted on nearby trails.

In a statement to Global News, a spokesperson for the province’s Ministry of Public Safety and Emergency Services said officers managed to trap the bear on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, and “after a careful assessment — following standardized approaches for managing problem black bears, it was determined that euthanizing the bear was the most appropriate action.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The statement added “relocation especially for sub-adult bears, significantly reduces their chances of survival at this time of year due to unfamiliarity with new areas and the lack of pre-selected suitable denning sites.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Warning signs were posted along trails in Fish Creek Park recently after a black bear was seen feeding from garbage and compost bins in the SW Calgary neighbourhood of Woodbine. Global News

Following news the bear had been killed, the ministry is reminding people of the importance of securing attractants such as garbage and compost to help reduce the risk of human-wildlife conflicts.

It is also encouraging anyone who sees a bear or spots potentially dangerous wildlife activity to report it to Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Services by calling 1-800-642-3800.