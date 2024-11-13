Menu

Canada

Vandalism could delay Sylvan Lake’s winter holiday kickoff

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2024 3:35 pm
1 min read
A view of the winter village in Sylvan Lake, Alta., is seen in an undated handout photo. The Alberta town, located approximately 10 kilometres west of Red Deer, could have its unofficial holiday season kickoff delayed by suspected Grinch-like vandalism. View image in full screen
A view of the winter village in Sylvan Lake, Alta., is seen in an undated handout photo. The Alberta town, located approximately 10 kilometres west of Red Deer, could have its unofficial holiday season kickoff delayed by suspected Grinch-like vandalism. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Town of Sylvan Lake, One Wolf Creative
An Alberta town’s unofficial kickoff to the holiday season could be delayed by suspected Grinch-like vandalism.

Officials from the Town of Sylvan Lake say more than 11 sets of Christmas tree lights at its winter village have been snipped or torn down over the last few weeks.

Town spokesman Jared Waldo says constantly having to buy new lights and pay staff to install them puts a heavy strain on the holiday display’s already tight budget.

He says the town of roughly 16,000 people plans to replace the lights and repair any other damage ahead of the winter village’s official opening on Dec. 7.

Since 2017, Sylvan Lake has hosted a winter village featuring as many as 300,000 lights.

Sylvan Lake is about 160 kilometres south of Edmonton.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

