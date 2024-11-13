Vandalism could delay Sylvan Lake’s winter holiday kickoff

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta town’s unofficial kickoff to the holiday season could be delayed by suspected Grinch-like vandalism.

Officials from the Town of Sylvan Lake say more than 11 sets of Christmas tree lights at its winter village have been snipped or torn down over the last few weeks.

Town spokesman Jared Waldo says constantly having to buy new lights and pay staff to install them puts a heavy strain on the holiday display’s already tight budget.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He says the town of roughly 16,000 people plans to replace the lights and repair any other damage ahead of the winter village’s official opening on Dec. 7.

Since 2017, Sylvan Lake has hosted a winter village featuring as many as 300,000 lights.

Sylvan Lake is about 160 kilometres south of Edmonton.