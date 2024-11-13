Man convicted in ‘egregious assault’ on Chinatown shopkeeper accused of probation breach

Send this page to someone via email

A man convicted of an attack on two senior shopkeepers in Vancouver’s Chinatown last year is accused of breaching his probation order just nine days after it was imposed.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Wayne Northey, 51, after he allegedly failed to appear in court on Oct. 31 and Nov. 13.

“I think it’s maddening and upsetting not just for myself but for the community,” Vancouver Chinatown BIA Society president Jordan Eng told Global News.

“This is a senior, a Chinese senior who has been in the community for decades.”

The court heard the Sept. 14, 2023 assault outside the business on Main Street near East Pender Street was captured on security video.

Vancouver police said the married couple in their 70s was working in their store when the suspect entered and began causing a disturbance.

The Crown said the owner-operators, a 78-year-old husband and his 71-year-old wife, recognized Northey from previous encounters when he came in and yelled at him to leave.

The Court heard video showed Northey exiting the business 45 seconds after entering, with the couple in pursuit.

A sandwich board was knocked over as a struggle ensued between Northey and the male shopkeeper.

Crown told the court the two grappled and the senior was thrown to the ground, but managed to get up and go after Northey again.

On the second encounter, the store owner fell to the ground, where Northey kicked him once in the face.

The court heard the 78-year-old was rendered unconscious from the single blow and suffered a broken nose.

The victim spent nearly a month in hospital and, as a consequence of the kick, was diagnosed with a hematoma.

Due to the assault and pre-existing conditions, he fell several times at home and returned to hospital in October 2023 for a brain bleed which required surgery.

The Crown said the senior continues to run the store with his wife but his role is significantly reduced.

“It has been totally life-changing,” said Eng. “One of our employees spoke to him the other day and he is definitely not the same person that he was before the event.”

Northey was arrested on Sept. 16, 2023 and charged with aggravated assault and assault.

“This was an extremely egregious assault on an elderly shopkeeper in Chinatown,” Vancouver police Const. Tania Visintin told Global News.

“It really changed the sense of security that the people of Chinatown have and feel.”

Northey was set for trial in provincial court on Sept. 16 but instead pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of assault causing bodily harm. An assault charge relating to the female shopkeeper was stayed.

On Sept. 23, Judge Jennifer Oulton accepted a joint submission from Crown and defence, and sentenced Northey to time served, with 18 months credit for the one year he spent in custody, plus one day in jail and 18 months probation.

“Mr. Northey’s decision to return and kick an old man to the ground is reprehensible,” Oulton told the court.

The judge noted Northey’s lengthy criminal record dating back to 1998 has 13 previous assault convictions, including nine assaults, three assaults causing bodily harm and one assault with a weapon.

“Chronic offenders are getting away all the time,” Eng told Global News. “It’s just not right and the courts should definitely have more punitive punishments against offenders like this.”

Northey declined to address the court during sentencing.

Defence counsel said his client developed a fentanyl addiction in 2014 and had been taking methadone in jail.

Court also heard Northey would be returning to Vancouver Island to reside with a half-sister.

The VPD said he failed to report to his probation officer on Oct. 2.

Northey was arrested and released on Oct. 26 and accused of being a no-show at two subsequent court appearances.