Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Loblaw misses revenue expectations on weak household item demand

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 13, 2024 8:21 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Loblaw’s launches ‘No Name’ grocery stores with a Brockville location'
Loblaw’s launches ‘No Name’ grocery stores with a Brockville location
A grocer is in town, kind of. Loblaw's has launched a new line of grocery stores under its 'No Name' brand. Kaytlyn Poberznick has more on how this affects issues such as food insecurity – Oct 31, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canadian supermarket retailer Loblaw Companies missed third-quarter revenue estimates on Wednesday, hurt by a slowdown in the demand for its non-essential goods such as household items and electronics.

Consumers have been holding back on discretionary spending as prices remain relatively high despite inflationary trends declining, hurting demand for higher-end brands offered by retailers such as Loblaw.

However, demand for value deals has helped Loblaw’s discount banners such as No Frills and Maxi.

“Drug front store sales reflected continued strength in the beauty category but were pressured by the Company’s exit from certain low margin electronics categories and lower customer spend on convenience items,” the company said.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Same-store sales in the food retail segment grew 0.5% in the third quarter, compared with 4.5% a year ago.

The company’s quarterly revenue rose to C$18.54 billion ($13.28 billion) from C$18.27 billion a year earlier, compared with analysts’ average estimates of C$18.65 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Loblaw’s adjusted earnings per share was C$2.50 in the third quarter, topping expectations of C$2.45.

Click to play video: '‘Canadians can breathe a sigh of relief’: Macklem says after bank cuts interest rate to 3.75%'
‘Canadians can breathe a sigh of relief’: Macklem says after bank cuts interest rate to 3.75%
© 2024 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices