Saskatchewan’s 2 largest cities are shedding the small city mentality

With thousands of people moving to Saskatoon and Regina each year, both cities are learning to cope with the challenges of becoming larger urban centres. One expert is describing this transition as a turning point.

“We’re going from a small- to medium-sized city to what could be considered large cities,” said Alan Wallace, Wallace Insights planning director.

Alan Wallace, the former director of planning for the City of Saskatoon, stated that both Saskatoon and Regina have experienced significant growth in recent years. This growth has led to major challenges, including housing shortages, social issues, transit concerns and safety.

He argues that both cities must adopt solutions designed for larger urban centres, such as bus rapid transit systems, something the City of Saskatoon has been working on.

“We have the population now to really build that system, and so that has started,” said Lesley Anderson, director of Planning and Development with the City of Saskatoon. “And a bus rapid transit system, because it is a more moveable asset, we can really make it grow with us.”

Many compare the growth of Saskatchewan’s two largest cities to those in Alberta.

Saskatoon’s planning director, Lesley Anderson, stated that while Edmonton and Calgary serve as examples for the needs of larger populations, Saskatoon has a more robust foundation for urban planning.

“Our neighbourhoods, we build them out as a comprehensive package, and the amenities come along with it,” said Anderson. “Whereas Calgary and Edmonton leave that aspect a bit more to the private and individual neighbourhoods. And they have had major challenges with that.”

Wallace argues for continued growth, saying the next city council and mayor for both Saskatoon and Regina must look after the short-term, while also planning for the future.

“Can you imagine what Saskatoon would look like if we left the CNR mainline downtown, and the midtown plaza didn’t exist? Or we didn’t build the Bessborough hotel? Or we didn’t do River Landing? Which, you know, was $90 million,” said Wallace.

“Can you imagine what our city would look like if we didn’t make those enormous strategic investments?”

Wallace highlights that strategic investments, such as developing a lively downtown entertainment district, will make Saskatoon and Regina appealing destinations for those looking to set down roots.