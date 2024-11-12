Two-year-old gorilla unexpectedly passes away at Calgary Zoo

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Zoo has announced a member of its western lowland gorilla troop has unexpectedly passed away.

The zoo’s Director of Animal Care, Colleen Baird, says two-year-old Eyare died during a move between spaces in the back-of-the-house area of the gorilla enclosure on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024.

“Our care team and out veterinary staff acted extremely quickly to save her,” said Baird, “but Eyare subsequently passed away as a result of injuries.”

The zoo refused to provide any more information on the nature of her injuries, saying an investigation firsts needs to happen.

“An investigation will be undertaken, including a necropsy, to understand what happened and any changes to process or infrastructure that need to be made to prevent this from happening in the future,” said Baird.

Eyare was born at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo on April 20, 2022 — the offspring of two of the zoo’s other gorillas, Dossi (mother) and Jasiri (father) .

She was the half-sister to the zoo’s other young gorilla, one-year-old Okabe, who shared the same father.

Struggling to hold back her emotions, Baird said the young gorilla’s passing will “leave an immense hole in the hearts of our organization and our community — she will be remembered for her playful curious spirit and her short but impactful life brought unending joy to our lives, and she will be deeply missed by all.”

We have some sweetness for your Sunday – gorilla playtime! 🥰 There’s nothing better than seeing male western lowland gorilla ‘Okabe’ play with his big half-sister ‘Eyare’! 🦍#YourZooYYC pic.twitter.com/QFebCKVrzm — Calgary Zoo (@calgaryzoo) November 10, 2024

Following Eyare’s death, the zoo remains home to six western lowland gorillas, including:

Yewande, a 16-year-old, female ho was born at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo on May 15, 2008.

Jasiri, a 26-year-old, male silverback who was born at Zoo Atlanta on June 21, 1998 and arrived in Calgary in June 2019 from Zoo Atlanta.

Zuri, a 27-year-old, female, born at Cheyenne Mountain Zoological Park on December 31, 1996 and came to the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo on April 26, 2001.

Kioja, a 23-year-old, female, born at the Bronx Zoo on January 24, 2001 and came to the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo on May 21, 2009.

Dossi, a 23-year-old, female, born at the Bronx Zoo on February 4, 2001 and came to the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo on May 21, 2009.

Okabe, 1-year-old male, born at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo on May 24, 2023.

The zoo says it will be providing support to both the gorilla troop and the zoo staff as they grieve in the days and weeks to come.

“Saying goodbye to the animals we love and care for is never easy, but it’s especially so when its unexpected,” said Baird.

According to the zoo’s website, western lowland gorillas are the smallest of the gorilla species, standing between 1.2 and 1.5 metres tall and weighing between 68 and 181 kilograms.

They are considered a critically endangered species native to the tropical rainforests of central and western Africa.

They live together in close-knit family groups, a gorilla troop is led by a dominant male called a silverback.