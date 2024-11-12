Five-vehicle crash closes Highway 1 westbound through Burnaby

Send this page to someone via email

A multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of Highway 1 westbound through Burnaby, B.C., on Tuesday.

The highway is closed westbound from Gaglardi Way to Kensington Avenue and there is no estimated time of reopening.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. just east of the Kensington Avenue off-ramp.

Burnaby RCMP says five vehicles were involved in the collision. Five people were taken to hospital, three with minor injuries and two in serious condition.

Video from the scene shows a Toyota sedan with a badly damaged front end and its passenger door on the ground.

Other vehicles can be seen stopped on the side of the road.

While it is early in the investigation, at this time impairment is not believed to be a contributing factor, police said.

Traffic in the area is heavily backed up and drivers are being asked to leave extra time and pack their patience for the morning commute.

Police are advising commuters to plan an alternate route for Tuesday morning. If they can work from home or delay the start of their work day, police suggest they do.