4 of 4: Last supermoon of the year to light up Canadian skies

Send this page to someone via email

People across Canada will get to witness a sweet celestial view this Friday, as 2024’s fourth and final supermoon will brighten the night sky.

The Beaver Moon is expected to rise at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern on Nov. 15, making its close pass at around 224,853 miles from Earth, according to Space.com.

A supermoon occurs when a moon’s full lunar phase coincides with the closest point in its orbit around Earth, known as the perigee. This type of lunar alignment is quite rare, only happening three or four times a year.

Although a supermoon is not obviously bigger, it can appear that way, making it a popular and sought-after sight for skywatchers.

View image in full screen A supermoon is pictured in Toronto on Oct. 16, 2024. Aaron D'Andrea/Global News

This year has already treated stargazers to an impressive lineup of supermoons, starting in August with the Sturgeon Moon, followed by the Harvest Moon in September and the Hunter Moon on Oct. 17, which was the closest supermoon this year.

Story continues below advertisement

Why call it Beaver Moon?

According to NASA, the nickname for November’s supermoon has meaning.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The term has origins from a variety of traditions and folklore in Native American and European culture. One explanation – November is when beavers prepare for the winter by fortifying dams and stocking their food supply,” NASA said in an article posted on its website.

“November was also the season to trap beavers for their thick, winter-ready pelts to use for warmer clothing.”

3:01 Moon gazing: The first supermoon of the year lights up the night sky

After the Beaver moon sets, the next supermoon won’t rise again until 2025, when skywatchers can expect three supermoons beginning in October.

Story continues below advertisement

The supermoon of November 2016 was the closest supermoon in 69 years, although a closer supermoon will rise in the 2030s.

— with files from The Associated Press