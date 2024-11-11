SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Leafs place Pacioretty on IR for lower-body injury

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 11, 2024 4:28 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed forward Max Pacioretty on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury, the team announced Monday.

The 35-year-old left-winger has been listed as week-to-week by the Leafs.

Pacioretty has six points (two goals, four assists) in 13 games for Toronto. He signed a one-year deal in October after taking part in training camp on a professional tryout contract.

Pacioretty joins Auston Matthews on the injured reserve. The Leafs captain put on IR Friday with an upper-body injury.

The Leafs also said forwards Max Domi and William Nylander did not practice Monday due to maintenance.

Toronto next hosts the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

