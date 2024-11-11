Leafs place Pacioretty on IR for lower-body injury

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed forward Max Pacioretty on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury, the team announced Monday.

The 35-year-old left-winger has been listed as week-to-week by the Leafs.

Pacioretty has six points (two goals, four assists) in 13 games for Toronto. He signed a one-year deal in October after taking part in training camp on a professional tryout contract.

Story continues below advertisement

Pacioretty joins Auston Matthews on the injured reserve. The Leafs captain put on IR Friday with an upper-body injury.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Leafs also said forwards Max Domi and William Nylander did not practice Monday due to maintenance.

Toronto next hosts the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2024.