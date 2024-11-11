Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Wingspan Gala brings together Afghan women: ‘They have the strength inside’

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted November 11, 2024 12:16 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Wingspan Gala brings together Afgani women: ‘Afghanistan’s next doctors, lawyers, CEOs and politicians’'
Wingspan Gala brings together Afgani women: ‘Afghanistan’s next doctors, lawyers, CEOs and politicians’
The 30 Birds Foundation is bringing together 150 Afghani women and girls across Canada who have fled Afghanistan and resettled here as refugees for the Wingspan Gala. Gates Gaurin reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The 30 Birds Foundation on Saturday brought together 150 Afghan women and girls across Canada who have fled Afghanistan and resettled here as refugees.

“These are women who, had the Taliban not taken their country, would’ve been Afghanistan’s next doctors, lawyers, CEOs and politicians. But they’re starting over from scratch here in Canada,” said Justin Hefter, the foundation’s executive director.

The Wingspan Gala, held at the Delta Bessborough hotel in Saskatoon, sought to build community through leadership and public speaking workshops to accelerate the women’s leadership journeys in Canada.

“A weekend like this is supposed to be inspiring, uplifting, to make all of our participants feel grateful for what they have, to remember that they have the strength inside them to really do incredible things,” Hefter said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Some shared their stories of escape and how Canada has become a beacon of hope for their future.

Story continues below advertisement

“With the situation in Afghanistan, I have found more people who could help me here, I have had friends who are really nice, so yeah, Canada is home,” said Shahnaz Rasoli, a conference attendee.

“When I came here, I started taking Grade 12 again because I couldn’t finish it back home, so I went to school and I met these incredible teachers. They worked really, really hard for me to navigate my new life,” said Masooma Nasiri, who also attended.

Trending Now

The women are now hoping to give back to a country that has accepted them and given them every opportunity to succeed.

“I want to travel around the world and seek out people’s hardships and represent them and be the voice of people that are not being heard,” said Tamana Rezwani, another conference attendee.

Nasiri added: “We came here so far, and we want to make a world worth living.”

The women offered words of hope and encouragement to those young women still longing for the day when they too can follow their dreams.

“After each dark night, there is sunshine after that, the next day,” Rasoli said.

— With files from Gates Gaurin

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices