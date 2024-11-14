Generations Foundation 2024 Holiday Food and Toy Drive kicks off

The Generations Foundation 2024 Holiday Food and Toy Drive is officially underway to spread holiday cheer and support across Montreal.
The goal is to give a new toy to thousands of children in the area who may not otherwise receive a gift this holiday season. Aside from toys, the initiative also provides non-perishable food items to families in need.
The husband-and-wife duo behind the Generations Foundation is devoted to providing breakfast and lunch to students at Montreal-area elementary and high schools. Their hot meal program ensures that thousands of kids don’t go hungry.
This year, the hard-working team says requests for help are on the rise. The foundation is requesting additional funding and grants to meet the growing demand and to help offset the high costs for groceries.
The Generations Foundation is also supporting more schools, having added more to its network this year.
Find out where to make a donation
Here is a list of drop-off locations for donations.
Generations Foundation
4210 Notre-Dame St. W.
Montreal
Global Montreal
Lobby near security desk and escalators at 1010 Ste-Catherine St. W.
Montreal
Mega Bloks/Mattel
Reception desk at 6767 de la Côte-de-Liesse Rd.
Montreal
Eggsfrutti
6710 St-Jacques St. W.
Montreal
English Montreal School Board
Lobby at 6000 Fielding Ave.
Montreal
Café Milano St-Leonard
5188 Jarry St. East
Montreal
Café Milano Laval
3352 St. Martin West
Laval
Café Milano West Island
46 Brunswick Blvd.
Pointe-Claire
Best Buy Anjou
7400 des Roseraies Blvd.
Anjou
Best Buy downtown
470 Ste-Catherine St. W.
Montreal
Best Buy Saint-Jérôme
1040 du Grand Héron Blvd.
Saint-Jérôme
Best Buy Mascouche
113 Mnt. Masson, Bldg. C, Unit 2
Mascouche
Best Buy Vaudreuil
3090 de la Gare Blvd.
Vaudreuil-Dorion
Best Buy Marché Centrale
8871 de l’Acadie Blvd.
Montreal
Best Buy LaSalle
7077 Newman Blvd.
LaSalle
Best Buy Laval
1560 le Corbusier Blvd.
Laval
Best Buy Pointe-Claire
6815 Trans-Canada Hwy., Local #Y009
Pointe-Claire
Best Buy Rosemère
401 Labelle Blvd., unit M-20
Rosemère
Best Buy Brossard
8480 Leduc Blvd., Unit 100
Brossard
Best Buy St-Bruno
1235 des Promenades Blvd.
Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville
Other ways to help
If you wish to make a monetary donation to the Generations Foundation you can do so online.
Interested in knowing more about how to help? You can visit the organization’s website.
