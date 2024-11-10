Three died and one wounded after a deadly collision on 401 Quinte West

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Three Quebec residents are dead, and one was seriously wounded after a collision involving two vehicles on Highway 401 in Quinte West, a city in southern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers, paramedics and firefighters responded to the scene of the crash on westbound lane of the highway, west of County Road 40 interchange at approximately 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police say a 25-year-old male and a 22-year-old female died on the scene, and an eight month child was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

They say a four-year-old child was evacuated by an air ambulance to a hospital in Toronto with serious injuries.

OPP says the crash happened when a minivan collided with the rear of a tractor trailer, whose driver wasn’t harmed.

It says all victims are from Laval, Que., a city located just north of Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation, led by the OPP and with the Office of Ontario’s Chief Coroner, is continuing.