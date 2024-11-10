Menu

Canada

Three died and one wounded after a deadly collision on 401 Quinte West

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2024 1:31 pm
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser sits outside of a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. View image in full screen
Three people are dead, and one is seriously wounded after a collision involving two vehicles on Highway 401 in Quinte West, a city in southern Ontario. Andrew Lahodynskyj/ The Canadian Press
Three Quebec residents are dead, and one was seriously wounded after a collision involving two vehicles on Highway 401 in Quinte West, a city in southern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers, paramedics and firefighters responded to the scene of the crash on westbound lane of the highway, west of County Road 40 interchange at approximately 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a 25-year-old male and a 22-year-old female died on the scene, and an eight month child was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

They say a four-year-old child was evacuated by an air ambulance to a hospital in Toronto with serious injuries.

OPP says the crash happened when a minivan collided with the rear of a tractor trailer, whose driver wasn’t harmed.

It says all victims are from Laval, Que., a city located just north of Montreal.

The investigation, led by the OPP and with the Office of Ontario’s Chief Coroner, is continuing.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

