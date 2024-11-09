Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP canvassing for leads in infant homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 9, 2024 2:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘She was perfect’: Woman who cared for slain Manitoba infant wants justice'
‘She was perfect’: Woman who cared for slain Manitoba infant wants justice
WATCH: Family members of an infant girl who police say was a victim of a homicide are speaking out -- looking for answers and seeking justice. Global's Teagan Rasche reports in the aftermath of a heartbreaking discovery in rural Manitoba
RCMP say they’re out knocking on doors in Ashern, Man., as part of the efforts to investigate the death of an infant girl.

Police launched a homicide investigation earlier this month, after identifying the remains of Xavia Skye Lynn Butler, found earlier this summer in the RM of Grahamdale.

Family members told Global Winnipeg last week that they want someone to be held responsible for her death.

RCMP say the death of Xavia Butler, whose remains were found in a Manitoba barn this summer, is being investigated as a homicide. View image in full screen
RCMP say the death of Xavia Butler, whose remains were found in a Manitoba barn this summer, is being investigated as a homicide. Manitoba RCMP

RCMP said Saturday that they’re canvassing the Ashern community, two hours north of Winnipeg, in hopes of clarifying the timeline around Xavia’s death. Investigators continue to search for information and photos taken after March of 2022 in order to piece together what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes tip line at 431-489-8112.

Click to play video: 'Infant’s remains identified as Manitoba RCMP pursue homicide investigation'
Infant’s remains identified as Manitoba RCMP pursue homicide investigation
