Manitoba RCMP canvassing for leads in infant homicide

RCMP say they’re out knocking on doors in Ashern, Man., as part of the efforts to investigate the death of an infant girl.

Police launched a homicide investigation earlier this month, after identifying the remains of Xavia Skye Lynn Butler, found earlier this summer in the RM of Grahamdale.

Family members told Global Winnipeg last week that they want someone to be held responsible for her death.

View image in full screen RCMP say the death of Xavia Butler, whose remains were found in a Manitoba barn this summer, is being investigated as a homicide. Manitoba RCMP

RCMP said Saturday that they’re canvassing the Ashern community, two hours north of Winnipeg, in hopes of clarifying the timeline around Xavia’s death. Investigators continue to search for information and photos taken after March of 2022 in order to piece together what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes tip line at 431-489-8112.