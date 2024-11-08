Menu

Canada

Quebec-Canada dispute stalling crucial funding to help homeless: Montreal mayor

By Joe Bongiorno The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2024 3:41 pm
1 min read
A homeless camp is shown beneath an overpass in Montreal, Friday, April 14, 2023. A new report has found that visible homelessness in Quebec has increased by about 44 per cent between 2018 and 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
A homeless camp is shown beneath an overpass in Montreal, Friday, April 14, 2023. A new report has found that visible homelessness in Quebec has increased by about 44 per cent between 2018 and 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante says a “constitutional fight” between Quebec and Canada is tying up money the city badly needs to deal with its worsening homelessness problem.

Plante is calling on the governments of Quebec and Canada to finalize a deal to free up what she said is $100 million promised to help provide shelter and other support to the province’s homeless population.

In September, the federal government announced it was giving a total of $250 million to help provinces and territories open more shelter spaces, transitional homes and services to provide housing to people living in encampments.

Radio-Canada reported Friday hat Ottawa has promised Quebec $50 million from that envelope but is waiting for the province to match the investment, and Quebec is resisting a requirement that it provide plans for how the money will be spent.

Plante says that about half of the province’s unhoused population is in Montreal, so she expects that half the eventual total will go to the city.

Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada says in an emailed statement today that negotiations are underway, while the Quebec Social Services Department says the province has not turned down the money from Ottawa and negotiations are going “very well.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

