Quebec-Canada dispute stalling crucial funding to help homeless: Montreal mayor

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante says a “constitutional fight” between Quebec and Canada is tying up money the city badly needs to deal with its worsening homelessness problem.

Plante is calling on the governments of Quebec and Canada to finalize a deal to free up what she said is $100 million promised to help provide shelter and other support to the province’s homeless population.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In September, the federal government announced it was giving a total of $250 million to help provinces and territories open more shelter spaces, transitional homes and services to provide housing to people living in encampments.

Radio-Canada reported Friday hat Ottawa has promised Quebec $50 million from that envelope but is waiting for the province to match the investment, and Quebec is resisting a requirement that it provide plans for how the money will be spent.

Plante says that about half of the province’s unhoused population is in Montreal, so she expects that half the eventual total will go to the city.

Story continues below advertisement

Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada says in an emailed statement today that negotiations are underway, while the Quebec Social Services Department says the province has not turned down the money from Ottawa and negotiations are going “very well.”