Crime

17 men arrested in Quebec raids targeting child pornography, exploitation: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2024 1:17 pm
1 min read
Quebec provincial police say the men are between the ages of 38 and 80 and were arrested between Nov. 4 and 7, 2024. View image in full screen
Quebec provincial police say the men are between the ages of 38 and 80 and were arrested between Nov. 4 and 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Quebec provincial police say 17 men are facing charges related to possessing, distributing or accessing child pornography after a series of raids across the province.

The men are between the ages of 38 and 80 and were arrested between Nov. 4 and 7 in an operation led by a provincial police team that investigates child sexual exploitation.

The police say in a news release that more than 200 officers and civilians participated in about 20 raids.

Police forces in Montreal, Quebec City, Laval, Longueuil and Gatineau took part in the operation.

Trending Now

Provincial police say computer equipment was seized and will be analyzed as part of the investigation.

The provincial police’s criminal investigation division includes several specialized teams, including one that works with the RCMP and municipal police forces to tackle cybercrime and child sexual exploitation.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

