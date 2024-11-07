Menu

Traffic

Truck loses recliner on the Yellowhead, triggering serious collision, then flees: EPS

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted November 7, 2024 6:03 pm
1 min read
The scene of a serious crash on Yellowhead Trail near Winterburn Road in west Edmonton on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2024. View image in full screen
The scene of a serious crash on Yellowhead Trail near Winterburn Road in west Edmonton on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2024. Global News
The Edmonton Police Service is looking for witnesses and more information in a crash on the west end Wednesday night that sent a woman to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The collision happened around 9 p.m. on Yellowhead Trail, near the Winterburn Road overpass on the western outskirts of the city.

Police said it started when a recliner fell out of the back of an older model, dark-coloured pickup truck travelling west on Yellowhead Trail.

The pickup pulled over and stopped on the southside of Yellowhead Trail.

Moments later, police said a Toyota Corolla sedan, also westbound, slowed and stopped to avoid colliding with the recliner.

It was then hit from behind by a red Chevy Avalanche truck that did not stop. Following that collision, police said the initial dark-coloured truck fled the scene without the couch.

The scene of a serious crash on Yellowhead Trail near Winterburn Road in west Edmonton on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2024. View image in full screen
The scene of a serious crash on Yellowhead Trail near Winterburn Road in west Edmonton on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2024. Global News
STARS Air Ambulance responded, treated and transported the 46-year-old woman driving the Corolla to hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, where she remains.

The 79-year-old man driving the Avalanche was taken to hospital by EMS as a precaution.

Police said the EPS Major Collision Investigations Section (MCIS) is looking for information about the dark-coloured truck that fled.

Any witnesses or drivers with dash camera video of the collision are asked to please contact the police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

