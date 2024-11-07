Truck loses recliner on the Yellowhead, triggering serious collision, then flees: EPS

The Edmonton Police Service is looking for witnesses and more information in a crash on the west end Wednesday night that sent a woman to hospital in life-threatening condition.
The collision happened around 9 p.m. on Yellowhead Trail, near the Winterburn Road overpass on the western outskirts of the city.
Police said it started when a recliner fell out of the back of an older model, dark-coloured pickup truck travelling west on Yellowhead Trail.
The pickup pulled over and stopped on the southside of Yellowhead Trail.
Moments later, police said a Toyota Corolla sedan, also westbound, slowed and stopped to avoid colliding with the recliner.
Get daily National news
It was then hit from behind by a red Chevy Avalanche truck that did not stop. Following that collision, police said the initial dark-coloured truck fled the scene without the couch.
STARS Air Ambulance responded, treated and transported the 46-year-old woman driving the Corolla to hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, where she remains.
The 79-year-old man driving the Avalanche was taken to hospital by EMS as a precaution.
Police said the EPS Major Collision Investigations Section (MCIS) is looking for information about the dark-coloured truck that fled.
Any witnesses or drivers with dash camera video of the collision are asked to please contact the police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.
- Woman’s family wants it known her death by ex-RCMP officer was intimate partner violence
- U.S. election: Students at Kamala Harris’s Canadian high school want her to run again
- ‘No rush’ for snap election in Canada after Trump win, experts say
- Labour minister decries ‘lack of urgency’ in resolving B.C., Montreal port disputes
Comments