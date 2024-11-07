Calgary police lay additional charges in brazen daylight shootings related to organized crime

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have announced additional charges related to the investigation into a brazen daylight shooting on Glenmore Trail and a second shooting in Seton in September 2023.

CPS said police were initially called out around 2:45 p.m. on Sept. 30 to reports of people firing shots between two vehicles on westbound Glenmore Trail.

Approximately 30 minutes later, police were called to a residence located in the 100 block of Seton Passage Southeast for reports a man had been shot while parking his vehicle.

Officers found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital in serious condition but survived his injuries.

Police believe the suspect fired multiple rounds during the shooting in Seton, with stray bullets striking four surrounding residences, before fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say the same man was the target of both shootings, which are believed to be connected to organized crime.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In October 2023, police announced 26-year-old Thanh Nguyen had been arrested and was facing several charges, including attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm in a vehicle, possession of a restricted firearm contrary to a prohibition order and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Stewart says after further investigation, Nguyen has now been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, as well as one additional count each of attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent.

He will next appear in court on Monday, July 28, 2025.

View image in full screen Calgary Police say a shooting in Seton in September 2023, that sent a man to hospital with gunshot wounds, was linked to organized crime. Global News

In October 2024, investigators announced additional charges against two other men.

Masood Mohammad, 30, has been charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Harliv Singh Cheema, 20, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and accessory after the fact to an indictable offence.

Both men will appear in court on Nov. 12.

Due to the level of violence, police said a significant number of resources were dedicated to investigating the shooting.