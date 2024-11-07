Menu

Canada

Lewis, Anderson, and Julien represent Edmonton Elks on All-CFL team

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted November 7, 2024 12:30 pm
1 min read
Elks receiver Eugene Lewis celebrates a touchdown against the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday, October 12, 2024. View image in full screen
Edmonton Elks' Eugene Lewis celebrates his touchdown during first half CFL football action against the Calgary Stampeders in Calgary, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The 2024 All-CFL Team was unveiled on Thursday morning and the Edmonton Elks are represented by three players.

Receiver Eugene Lewis

Lewis recorded the third 1,000-yard campaign of his career, finishing sixth in the CFL with 1,070 receiving yards. He led the CFL in both touchdowns (11) and receiving touchdowns (10).

Lewis set a new team record with eight straight games with a receiving touchdown, besting Tom Scott’s record of seven straight set back in 1982. Lewis equalled the team record of eight straight games with a touchdown set by Blake Marshall in 1991.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Elks player Eugene Lewis says recent trip to Africa changed his life'
Edmonton Elks player Eugene Lewis says recent trip to Africa changed his life

Lewis finished second in the CFL in catches of 30 yards or more and tied for fifth in the league in second-down conversion catches with 29. Lewis is the Elks’ nominee for Most Outstanding Player.

Linebacker Nick Anderson

Anderson, along with teammate Nyles Morgan, made history as the two players became just the third duo in CFL history to record 100 defensive tackles each in the same season.

Anderson finished first in the CFL in total tackles (116), defensive plays (130), and tied for first with Morgan in defensive tackles (111). Anderson is the Elks’ nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie.

Punter Jake Julien

Punter Jake Julien led the CFL with a 54.0-yard punt average which set a new CFL record, besting the old mark of 50.6 set by Jon Ryan in 2005 with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Julien also led the league with a 40-yard net punt average and tied for the CFL lead for punts landing inside the opponent’s 10-yard line (8).

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Elks introduce new owner Larry Thompson'
Edmonton Elks introduce new owner Larry Thompson

 

