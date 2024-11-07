Lewis, Anderson, and Julien represent Edmonton Elks on All-CFL team

Send this page to someone via email

The 2024 All-CFL Team was unveiled on Thursday morning and the Edmonton Elks are represented by three players.

Receiver Eugene Lewis

Lewis recorded the third 1,000-yard campaign of his career, finishing sixth in the CFL with 1,070 receiving yards. He led the CFL in both touchdowns (11) and receiving touchdowns (10).

Lewis set a new team record with eight straight games with a receiving touchdown, besting Tom Scott’s record of seven straight set back in 1982. Lewis equalled the team record of eight straight games with a touchdown set by Blake Marshall in 1991.

Lewis finished second in the CFL in catches of 30 yards or more and tied for fifth in the league in second-down conversion catches with 29. Lewis is the Elks’ nominee for Most Outstanding Player.

Linebacker Nick Anderson

Anderson, along with teammate Nyles Morgan, made history as the two players became just the third duo in CFL history to record 100 defensive tackles each in the same season.

Anderson finished first in the CFL in total tackles (116), defensive plays (130), and tied for first with Morgan in defensive tackles (111). Anderson is the Elks’ nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie.

Punter Jake Julien

Punter Jake Julien led the CFL with a 54.0-yard punt average which set a new CFL record, besting the old mark of 50.6 set by Jon Ryan in 2005 with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Julien also led the league with a 40-yard net punt average and tied for the CFL lead for punts landing inside the opponent’s 10-yard line (8).

