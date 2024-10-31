Edmonton Elks’ Nick Anderson named West Division nominee for CFL Most Outstanding Rookie

Send this page to someone via email

After a record-setting campaign for Edmonton Elks linebacker Nick Anderson, he has earned a chance for some hardware.

Anderson has been named the West Division nominee for the CFL Most Outstanding Rookie award.

Anderson finished the 2024 season first in the CFL in total tackles with 116. He tied teammate Nyles Morgan for most defensive tackles with 111 and the two became just the third duo in CFL history to record 100 defensive tackles in the same season.

Anderson finished second in the league in defensive plays with 130. He also had five pass knockdowns, three quarterback sacks, three tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles and one interception.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Anderson will be up against Hamilton Tiger-Cats receiver Shemar Bridges who recorded 933 yards, four touchdowns, and 30 second-down conversion catches this season.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s the second-straight season the Elks have had a rookie nominee represent the West. Kai Gray accomplished the feat in 2023. The last EE rookie to win the Most Outstanding Rookie award was receiver Derel Walker in 2015.

The CFL Awards with be handed out as part of Grey Cup Week in Vancouver on Nov. 14.