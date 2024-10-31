Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton Elks’ Nick Anderson named West Division nominee for CFL Most Outstanding Rookie

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted October 31, 2024 11:39 am
1 min read
Ottawa Redblacks' Ryquell Armstead (25) is tackled by Edmonton Elks' Nick Anderson (48) during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Sunday July 14, 2024. View image in full screen
Ottawa Redblacks' Ryquell Armstead (25) is tackled by Edmonton Elks' Nick Anderson (48) during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Sunday July 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

After a record-setting campaign for Edmonton Elks linebacker Nick Anderson, he has earned a chance for some hardware.

Anderson has been named the West Division nominee for the CFL Most Outstanding Rookie award.

Anderson finished the 2024 season first in the CFL in total tackles with 116. He tied teammate Nyles Morgan for most defensive tackles with 111 and the two became just the third duo in CFL history to record 100 defensive tackles in the same season.

Anderson finished second in the league in defensive plays with 130. He also had five pass knockdowns, three quarterback sacks, three tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles and one interception.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Anderson will be up against Hamilton Tiger-Cats receiver Shemar Bridges who recorded 933 yards, four touchdowns, and 30 second-down conversion catches this season.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s the second-straight season the Elks have had a rookie nominee represent the West. Kai Gray accomplished the feat in 2023. The last EE rookie to win the Most Outstanding Rookie award was receiver Derel Walker in 2015.

The CFL Awards with be handed out as part of Grey Cup Week in Vancouver on Nov. 14.

Click to play video: '2024 Grey Cup Festival details'
2024 Grey Cup Festival details
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices