Edmonton Elks represented by 7 players on West Division All-CFL Team

The Edmonton Elks fell short of the CFL playoffs for a fourth-straight season in 2024, finishing with a 7-11 record. That being said, the Elks showed progress and on Wednesday, some of the progress was on display as seven members of the Elks were named to the West Division All-CFL team.

Below is a look at the Elks players named to the team.

Receiver Eugene Lewis

Lewis recorded the third 1,000-yard campaign of his career by finishing sixth in the CFL with 1,070 receiving yards. He led the CFL in both touchdowns with 11 and receiving touchdowns with 10.

Lewis set a new team record with eight straight games with a receiving touchdown, besting Tom Scott’s record of seven straight set back in 1982. Lewis also equalled the team record of eight straight games with a touchdown set by Blake Marshall in 1991.

Lewis finished second in the CFL in catches of 30 yards or more and tied for fifth in the league in second-down conversion catches with 29. Lewis is the Elks’ nominee for Most Outstanding Player.

Left tackle Martez Ivey and centre Mark Korte

Both Ivey and Korte helped the Elks to finish as the highest-rushing team in the CFL for 2024 with 2,365 yards, an average of 131.4 yards per game.

The Elks had the highest yards per carry average at 6.2 yards. The Elks also finished with the fewest sacks allowed in the CFL with 29.

Pro Football Focus says Ivey finished with the highest grade of any offensive lineman in the league with a 77.3 grade. Ivey is the Elks’ nominee for Most Outstanding Lineman.

Korte received a grade hovering around 70 which is the highest among centres in the West Divison.

Linebacker Nick Anderson

Anderson along with Nyles Morgan made history as they became just the third duo in CFL history to record 100 defensive tackles each in the same season.

Anderson finished first in the CFL in total tackles with 116, defensive plays with 130, and in a tie for first with Morgan in defensive tackles with 111.

Anderson is the Elks’ nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie.

Defensive end Elliott Brown

Brown went on a sack streak in the final stretch of the season recording five of his eight sacks in the final eight games of the season.

Brown’s eight sacks led the Elks and finished for a tie for first in the CFL. Brown led all Elks defensive linemen in defensive tackles with 44.

Safety Loucheiz Purifoy

Purifoy led all safeties with eight pass knockdowns and five interceptions. He finished in a tie for third in the CFL in defensive takeaways with six.

Punter Jake Julien

Punter Jake Julien led the CFL with a 54.0 yard punt average which set a new CFL record, besting the old mark of 50.6 set by Jon Ryan in 2005 with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Julien also led the league with a 40 yard net punt average and tied for the CFL lead for punts landing inside the opponents’ 10-yard line with eight.