Edmonton Elks name 3-time Grey Cup champion Chris Morris as president and CEO

Chris Morris has been named the new president and chief executive of the Edmonton Elks, the CFL club announced Wednesday.

Morris was an offensive lineman with Edmonton from 1992 to 2005 and won Grey Cup titles with the club in 1993, 2003 and 2005.

He spent the last 12 years as head coach of the University of Alberta’s U Sports football team.

“This is a dream opportunity for me,” Morris, the 2023 U Sports coach of the year, said in a release. “As a proud EE Alum and passionate supporter of football in Northern Alberta, I know how much this club means to the community and I look forward to continuing our tradition of giving back and winning football games.”

Morris takes over from Rick LeLacheur, who was brought out of retirement to take on the role of president and CEO on an interim basis after the departure of Victor Cui in August 2023. The team said LeLacheur will remain with the team as an adviser to owner Larry Thompson and will continue as the club’s alternate governor.

Morris’s first duties will include deciding the futures of general manager Geroy Simon and head coach Jarious Jackson.

Simon and Jackson took over the team on an interim basis when the Elks fired former head coach and GM Chris Jones after an 0-5 start. The team had a winning record (7-6) after the change.

The team said Morris will be introduced in his new role in a press conference Thursday. Originally from Toronto, Morris was a two-time All-Canadian while playing for the University of Toronto Varsity Blues.

Thompson called Morris a “winner and a leader” during his time playing for Edmonton, which took him eighth overall in the 1992 CFL draft.

“As a teacher, principal, and most recently coach of the Golden Bears, Chris has strived for excellence and commanded respect,” Thompson said in a statement.

“His connection to our past, leadership attributes, and understanding of what it takes to win made him the right choice to lead us into 2025 and beyond.”

Morris takes on a once-proud team that has struggled in recent years and hasn’t made the playoffs since 2019.

Thompson was revealed as the club’s first private owner in August. The franchise had been community-owned since its founding in 1949.