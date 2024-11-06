Menu

Politics

Manitoba premier strikes optimistic tone on relations with new Trump administration

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2024 8:32 pm
1 min read
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says he will continue to push the benefits of trade with the United States now that the election south of the border is over.

President-elect Donald Trump has proposed 10 per cent across-the-board tariffs, which has worried Canadian business leaders.

Kinew says he will make the case that the U.S. benefits from Manitoba goods, and Manitoba critical minerals, as one example, have a lot to offer the American defence sector.

Kinew also says Manitoba has a key asset — Gary Doer, a former premier and ambassador to the U.S. whom Kinew appointed as trade adviser.

Kinew was asked whether he shares the concerns of Quebec Premier Francois Legault, who said Canada must act quickly to secure its borders against a possible wave of migrants looking to escape Trump’s threat of mass deportations.

Kinew says he supports strong borders but Manitoba is also a welcoming province that has benefited by taking in people from Ukraine and other parts of the world.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

