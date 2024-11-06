University of Guelph house calls program expands to virtual calls

Send this page to someone via email

Students currently in their first semester at the University of Guelph are receiving house calls both in person and online to ensure they’re feeling supported.

The program, in which volunteers are trained to go door-to-door in residence buildings at the U of G and check on students, has been ongoing for nearly a decade. The virtual calls were added to the program this fall.

Pat Kelly, director of residence life and student housing services, said statistics show students feel more connected with faculty and staff as a result of the program.

“We’re always looking for ways in residence life to connect with our students,” Kelly said.

He said volunteers feel more invested and connected to the students as well.

The virtual and in-person calls are made around the six-week mark of the first semester. Students can be referred to different programs, including social organizations, mental health services and help managing their course work

Individuals off campus were invited to participate in virtual house calls from the Department of Student Experience to see how they’re faring.

He added that connecting with students gives staff and faculty a chance to follow up with them in a lengthy one-on-one conversation if there is something more significant that needs to be addressed.

“Living on campus, there is a little bit more hands-on providing information. We have 24-hour desks so students can get answers to their questions pretty quickly,” he said.

He said reaching out to students off campus gives a good opportunity to answer questions and build some connections to the campus.

Volunteers connected with over 2,300 students through in-person calls this year, and 300 students virtually.

He said he believes the program is helping them strengthen relationships and create a healthier campus overall.

And part of its success is having a strong community behind it.

“Almost over 100 volunteers supported the program this year,” he said. “It really does show that we have a lot of faculty and staff and alumni who want to see our students here on campus, in residence and off-campus be successful.”