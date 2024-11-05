Legion poppy boxes stolen from Edmonton businesses: ‘Sadly, it’s not unusual’

Send this page to someone via email

Just days into the poppy campaign, the Norwood Legion (11150 82 St.) is already dealing with theft.

In the past few days, three of the central Edmonton legion’s poppy boxes have been stolen from businesses in the city.

“It’s disappointing, but sadly, it’s not unusual,” past president Greg Laskey said.

Two of the boxes were taken from two separate Shoppers Drug Mart locations, the other was found behind a dumpster.

“Takes the money out of the hands of veterans in the Edmonton area,” Laskey said.

Laskey says he can’t speak for other legions, but between two and four of Norwood’s poppy boxes are stolen every year during the campaign leading up to Remembrance Day on Nov. 11.

“Last year, I think we had three of them disappear in the Beverly area,” Laskey recalled.

Since the money is all donated, it’s hard to say how much was taken.

“One of the things we call the pails that we use — we call them honor boxes.

"I think it just speaks to the integrity of the people that have stolen the money."

Laskey said both of the Shoppers Drug Mart thefts have been reported to Edmonton police.

With the poppy campaign about halfway done, any contribution is appreciated.

“We have not as many old, old veterans as we used to — but we also have the new veterans as well that we need to help,” Laskey said.