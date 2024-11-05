Washington, D.C. police arrest man carrying torch and flare gun on Election Day

Send this page to someone via email

As Americans headed to the polls on Election Day, a man was arrested after a security screening in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Capitol Police said on Tuesday that the man was stopped during a screening process at the Capitol Visitor Center.

“The man smelled like fuel, had a torch & a flare gun,” it said in a post on X, formerly know as Twitter.

“The CVC is closed for tours for the day, while we investigate. We will provide more information when we can.”

Our officers just arrested a man who was stopped during our screening process at the Capitol Visitor Center (CVC). The man smelled like fuel, had a torch & a flare gun. The CVC is closed for tours for the day, while we investigate. We will provide more information when we can. pic.twitter.com/J5geNud1h2 — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) November 5, 2024

The suspect’s vehicle was located at 9th and Maryland Avenue, NE, which has been cleared by security officials, police said.

Voting on Tuesday unfolded largely smoothly across the country with only scattered reports of delays from extreme weather, ballot printing errors and technical problems.

For live coverage when polls close, globalnews.ca has up to the minute results.

Most of the hiccups occurring by midday were “largely expected routine and planned-for events,” said Cait Conley, senior adviser to the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, in a press briefing.

She said the agency was not currently tracking any national, significant incidents impacting election security.

More to come…

— with files from The Associated Press