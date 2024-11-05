Menu

U.S. News

Washington, D.C. police arrest man carrying torch and flare gun on Election Day

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted November 5, 2024 2:35 pm
As Americans headed to the polls on Election Day, a man was arrested after a security screening in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Capitol Police said on Tuesday that the man was stopped during a screening process at the Capitol Visitor Center.

“The man smelled like fuel, had a torch & a flare gun,” it said in a post on X, formerly know as Twitter.

“The CVC is closed for tours for the day, while we investigate. We will provide more information when we can.”

The suspect’s vehicle was located at 9th and Maryland Avenue, NE, which has been cleared by security officials, police said.

Voting on Tuesday unfolded largely smoothly across the country with only scattered reports of delays from extreme weather, ballot printing errors and technical problems.

For live coverage when polls close, globalnews.ca has up to the minute results.

Most of the hiccups occurring by midday were “largely expected routine and planned-for events,” said Cait Conley, senior adviser to the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, in a press briefing.

She said the agency was not currently tracking any national, significant incidents impacting election security.

More to come…

— with files from The Associated Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

