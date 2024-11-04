Winter is coming: First real snowfall of the season set to hit Edmonton region

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta experienced a glorious fall throughout September and October but now, a chill is in the air and the Edmonton region is set to experience its first real blast of wintry weather.

A skiff of snow fell on the weekend but Environment Canada said a more significant snowfall is set to blanket the area overnight into Tuesday morning.

The weather advisory is in effect not just for the city, but rural regions surrounding Edmonton: from Ponoka in the south, to the Westlock and Barrhead areas to the north, and Drayton Valley in the west and Vegreville in the east. Other parts of Alberta could also be affected, the weather agency indicated in a tweet (see below.)

The first accumulating snowfall of the season is expected early Tuesday morning, with totals of two to five cm of the white stuff.

A low-pressure system moving through Alberta from B.C. will bring wintry conditions to the capital region, the national weather agency said.

Precipitation will likely begin as rain early Monday evening and Environment Canada said there will be a brief risk of freezing rain before the temperature dips overnight, transforming that precipitation to snow. Total snowfall amounts of 2 to 5 cm are expected by late Tuesday morning.

That will likely lead to slower-than-normal morning commutes, so people should be prepared to leave earlier than normal and give themselves time to get to their destination.

Drivers are asked to be prepared to adjust their habits with changing road conditions.

Thankfully, it appears the snow will be short-lived: the temperature is set to rise back up to the double digits by next weekend.

Snow will move through Alberta over the next 24-30 hours. A slippery commute is expected across the province on Tuesday morning. The heaviest snow is forecast in the SE, near Medicine Hat & the Cypress hills and will be the most intense on Tues morning and afternoon. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/2sMr5jiJHp — ECCC Weather Alberta (@ECCCWeatherAB) November 4, 2024

One of the best ways to track locally hazardous driving conditions is from local viewer reports. The #yegtraffic hashtag is often used by Twitter users reporting traffic issues within Edmonton.

