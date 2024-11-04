Menu

Winter is coming: First real snowfall of the season set to hit Edmonton region

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted November 4, 2024 3:26 pm
2 min read
Edmonton weather forecast: Monday, November 4, 2024
WATCH: Snow is coming to the Edmonton region. Here's Ciara Yaschuk's Monday, November 4, 2024 Global News at Noon afternoon weather forecast for Edmonton, Alberta and the surrounding area.
Alberta experienced a glorious fall throughout September and October but now, a chill is in the air and the Edmonton region is set to experience its first real blast of wintry weather.

A skiff of snow fell on the weekend but Environment Canada said a more significant snowfall is set to blanket the area overnight into Tuesday morning.

The weather advisory is in effect not just for the city, but rural regions surrounding Edmonton: from Ponoka in the south, to the Westlock and Barrhead areas to the north, and Drayton Valley in the west and Vegreville in the east. Other parts of Alberta could also be affected, the weather agency indicated in a tweet (see below.)

The first accumulating snowfall of the season is expected early Tuesday morning, with totals of two to five cm of the white stuff.

A low-pressure system moving through Alberta from B.C. will bring wintry conditions to the capital region, the national weather agency said.

Precipitation will likely begin as rain early Monday evening and Environment Canada said there will be a brief risk of freezing rain before the temperature dips overnight, transforming that precipitation to snow.  Total snowfall amounts of 2 to 5 cm are expected by late Tuesday morning.

That will likely lead to slower-than-normal morning commutes, so people should be prepared to leave earlier than normal and give themselves time to get to their destination.

Drivers are asked to be prepared to adjust their habits with changing road conditions.

Thankfully, it appears the snow will be short-lived: the temperature is set to rise back up to the double digits by next weekend.

One of the best ways to track locally hazardous driving conditions is from local viewer reports. The #yegtraffic hashtag is often used by Twitter users reporting traffic issues within Edmonton.

If safe to do so, share your weather photos with us via the Global Edmonton Facebook and Twitter accounts. You can also post updates from your community using the hashtags #yegwx and #abstorm.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

