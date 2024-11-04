Calgary residents frustrated over lack of enforcement on fireworks

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in the northeast neighbourhood of Martindale are asking why the City of Calgary and the Calgary Police Service ignored over 150 calls to 311 about complaints of fireworks being set off with little to no regard for safety.

“All I want from the city is to go to sleep and not wake up because someone else is doing something that they shouldn’t be doing,” said one resident who didn’t want to be identified for fears of their safety.

Alleyways and street corners throughout the neighbourhood were still littered with used roman candles and other larger pyrotechnics. Given the density of some areas within the neighbourhood and the lack of moisture, some were worried about fires.

“I had sparks falling on my trees, falling on my house,” the resident explained. “Haven’t we learned from forest fires? They’re costly, they cost services, they cost lives, they cost money.”

At one point, Calgary International Airport along with NAV Canada considered closing an active runway because of the proximity of the fireworks.

According to the city, setting off fireworks within the city limits is illegal, and could result in fines up to $500.

Many of the fireworks were being set off as part of Diwali celebrations which is known as the Hindu celebration of lights.

Global News did reach out to Calgary police and Ward 5 Coun. Raj Dhaliwal, but did not hear back.