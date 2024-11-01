Firecracker set off inside Vancouver high school, two teens hurt

Send this page to someone via email

Two teenage boys were hurt Thursday morning after someone set off a firecracker inside their school hallway.

Vancouver police said an unknown person set off the firecracker near the entrance to the gym at David Thompson Secondary School just after 10 a.m.

The incendiary struck two students who were walking by. One was taken to hospital for a facial injury, while the other suffered a temporary loss of hearing.

Police have yet to identify a suspect and said it’s not yet clear if they were a student. The VPD said school liaison officers will be working with parents and school administration on the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call police at 604-717-3144.