RCMP say razor blade found in piece of Halloween candy in Kamloops

Parents are being reminded to check their children’s Halloween treats after a disturbing incident in Kamloops, B.C.
Kamloops RCMP issued the warning after a resident reported finding a razor blade inserted into a piece of their child’s candy.
Mounties said the child had been trick-or-treating in the Brock area on Thursday.
On Friday, the child found a candy in her bag that had been partially opened and had a small blade protruding from it.
Get daily National news
The child informed her mother, who immediately reported it to police.
Investigators say it’s not clear which house the candy came from, and that they had not received any similar reports.
Comments