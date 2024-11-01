Menu

Crime

RCMP say razor blade found in piece of Halloween candy in Kamloops

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 1, 2024 8:48 pm
1 min read
Halloween candy tips
RELATED: As kids get set to fill bags with candy tonight, registered dietitian Lindsey Martens joins Global News to talk about how parents should manage their children's sugar intake while still making sure they get the full Halloween experience – Oct 31, 2023
Parents are being reminded to check their children’s Halloween treats after a disturbing incident in Kamloops, B.C.

Kamloops RCMP issued the warning after a resident reported finding a razor blade inserted into a piece of their child’s candy.

A piece of candy with a blade inserted that Kamloops RCMP say a child found after trick-or-treating. View image in full screen
A piece of candy with a blade inserted that Kamloops RCMP say a child found after trick-or-treating. Kamloops RCMP
Mounties said the child had been trick-or-treating in the Brock area on Thursday.

On Friday, the child found a candy in her bag that had been partially opened and had a small blade protruding from it.

The child informed her mother, who immediately reported it to police.

Investigators say it’s not clear which house the candy came from, and that they had not received any similar reports.

