London Knights outlast Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in battle of streaking teams

Jacob Julien scored a goal, added an assist and was named the game’s first star as the London Knights held on to beat the Soo Greyhounds 4-3 on Nov. 1 at Canada Life Place.

The win stretched London’s winning streak to five games and ended Sault Ste. Marie’s five-game run.

Coming into the game the clubs had combined for nine straight victories and 14 wins in 16 games. The clubs had also been tied for third place in the Western Conference. The Knights are now alone in that spot.

London’s Landon Sim scored for the third time in the last two games to open the scoring at 13:20 of the opening period as he took a pass from Sam O’Reilly in the slot on a delayed penalty situation.

The Knights jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a second-period goal by Blake Arrowsmith as Jacob Julien knocked a puck free in the Greyhounds end and Arrowsmith grabbed it and ripped it past Sault Ste. Marie goalie and Detroit Red Wings draft pick Landon Miller at 4:52.

Just under two minutes later Greyhounds forward Noel Nordh knocked down a puck at centre ice and then fed Marco Mignosa for his fourth goal in four games this season. That cut the London lead to 2-1.

It took just 1:31 for a response from the Knights.

Ryder Boulton got to a puck in a scramble in front of the Sault Ste. Marie net and shot it high for his first goal of the season. Rene Van Bommel and Noah Read picked up assists on the play. Read is in his first year in the OHL and now has three assists in three games.

In the third period, Justin Cloutier carried a puck out of the left corner in the London end and got to the slot where he slung a wrist shot into the Knight net at the 6:26 mark to tighten the gap to a one-goal game again. Londoner Brodie-McConnell-Barker earned an assist on the play.

Jacob Julien restored London’s two-goal lead on a Knights power play at 8:19 as he hammered an Easton Cowan feed home for the eventual game-winner.

Christopher Brown got the ‘Hounds back to within one for a third time but the Knights held from there.

London outshot the Greyhounds 37-33.

Austin Elliott improved to 4-0 in the Knight net with 30 saves.

London was 1-for-3 on the power play and 4/4 on the penalty kill.

Sam Dickinson named OHL Player of the Week

Knights defenceman Sam Dickinson made three games in under 24 hours count as he scored twice and added five assists on his way to being named Ontario Hockey League Player of the Week.

London won all three games in that span and one of Dickinson’s goals was an overtime winner against the Brantford Bulldogs on Sept. 28.

The San Jose Sharks selected Dickinson with the 11th pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft in June.

Up next

London travels to Owen Sound for a Sunday afternoon game on Nov. 3 at 2 p.m., at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.

The Knights defeated the Attack 5-4 in overtime on a goal by Sam O’Reilly on Oct. 9 in the only meeting between the teams this season.

Coverage will begin at 1:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.