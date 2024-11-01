Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Court documents reveal identity of baby believed murdered in Toronto fire

By Catherine McDonald Global News
Posted November 1, 2024 7:50 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Baby allegedly killed by mother in Toronto fire identified'
Baby allegedly killed by mother in Toronto fire identified
WATCH: Baby allegedly killed by mother in Toronto fire identified
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kathrynn Quita-Batugal’s former classmate says her sadness has turned to shock after learning the 19-year-old mother had been charged with the second-degree murder of her own baby.

Quita-Batugal was accused of deliberately setting a fire at the detached home where she lived with her child, her mother and other relatives.

“I used to go to elementary school with her. I always knew her as being a nice girl. Hearing this news really devastated me and for a couple of days I’ve just felt really sad and upset,” Elizabeth Parisi told Global News.

Court documents identify the baby who was allegedly murdered as Aurora Quita.

Toronto police say they responded to a fire call on Oct. 25 at 1:06 a.m. at a residence on Trethewey Drive near Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue. Six occupants were home at the time, including a 19-year-old woman and her four-month-old daughter.

Story continues below advertisement

The baby was rushed to hospital with no vital signs and was pronounced dead, while the woman was also rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On Thursday, police announced Quita-Batugal had been charged with second-degree murder, arson and disregard for human life. She appeared in court remotely on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the charges were laid on Monday, just three days after the deadly fire at the home on Tretheway Drive.

Parisi said the accused grew up in the home with her two siblings and her mother.

Another neighbour said she believes Quita-Batugal’s uncle also lived in the home but said the baby’s father did not live there. She has known Quita-Batugal for years and saw her with the baby in the last few months, but never saw her pregnant.

Trending Now

“I didn’t see her for a long time. I used to see her all the time walking up and down Keele Street but when she got pregnant, (she) was not seen at all,” said the neighbour, who Global News agreed not to identify.

Parisi said she had not talked to Quita-Batugal recently but often saw her walking down Trethewey Drive with a stroller.

“It seemed a little bit hard for her but at the same time, I thought she was a good mother,” Parisi added. Parisi said the father went to elementary school with them both but attended a different high school.

Story continues below advertisement

“We need more support out here for mothers, especially young mothers. Postpartum (depression) is a very difficult thing to deal with,” said Parisi.

Quita-Batugal remains in custody and is scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 15.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices