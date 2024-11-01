Menu

Canada

FireSmart initiative at Vernon strata complex the city’s largest undertaken at one time

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted November 1, 2024 9:16 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Vernon strata removing fire fuels from property'
Vernon strata removing fire fuels from property
A strata property in Vernon is working with the city to reduce wildfire risks. The strata council is removing fire fuels from the property as part of the 'Fire Smart' project. Klaudia Van Emmerik has more.
A large strata complex in Vernon, B.C., is FireSmarting itself by removing a slew of cedar trees from its property.

“We’ve removed 40 dump truck loads of cedar hedges, with another probably 40 expected to be removed,” said Wes Brassad,  FireSmart coordinator for the City of Vernon.

They’re removing more than 2,000 feet of a cedar hedge at the Spruce Landing complex along 25th Avenue.

“This strata has taken on the largest removal at one single time, ” Brassard said.

The strata is working with the city and fire department to reduce risks after two hedge fires earlier this year, one of which came perilously close to homes.

“People were really worried about the fire because the strata units themselves are so close to the hedge,” said Simon Haxby, Spruce Landing strata president.

A window cracked under the pressure of the heat but fortunately, the fire was put out before it spread out to any of the homes.

While the cost of the FireSmart measures at Spruce Landing wasn’t cheap, residents agreed the work was worth it.

“We’re paying roughly $1,500 a unit,” said Haxby. “It’s expensive but people voted for it. They figured it was worthwhile.”

In Kelowna this spring, a cedar hedge caught fire and destroyed a garage and vehicle.

Click to play video: 'Hedge fire in Kelowna sparks concern'
Hedge fire in Kelowna sparks concern

While popular, cedar trees are among the most flammable plants around.

Kelowna’s deputy fire chief Larry Watkinson said while the hedges may look green on the outside, danger lurks inside.

Trending Now

“The oil and debris accumulates and builds up a highly flammable environment,” Watkinson said. “When embers from a wildfire, other fire, or a cigarette butt lands in that,  it smoulders and then ignites the cedar hedge … It gets going very rapidly, very quickly.”

Fire officials are urging people to consider replacing their cedars with other more fire-resistant plants.

At Spruce Landing, a metal fence is being installed providing privacy and peace of mind should a fire break out again.

“It’ll be a lot safer,” said Haxby. “We’ve cut the fire hazard down dramatically here.”

Many communities offer FireSmart programs, which include free assessments of homes.

Visit the B.C. FireSmart website for more information.

Click to play video: 'FireSmart BC releases new education program'
FireSmart BC releases new education program
