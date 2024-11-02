Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Moncton methadone treatment clinic can’t find doctor to take over, so it’s closing

By Suzanne Lapointe & Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 2, 2024 5:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Moncton clinic closing because of shortage of addictions specialists'
Moncton clinic closing because of shortage of addictions specialists
WATCH: A clinic helping people recover from opioid use disorder is shutting its doors in Moncton. The Cameron Street Clinic will be shutting down operations in the new year because of a shortage of doctors special in addiction treatment. Suzanne Lapointe reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Moncton, N.B., methadone treatment clinic is shutting its doors because of a shortage of doctors specializing in addictions treatment, which means its 376 patients will have to find treatment elsewhere.

The Cameron Street Clinic has been providing treatment for those dealing with opioid use disorder since 2008.

Patients come to the clinic for medications, including methadone and Sublocade, which help manage withdrawal symptoms for opioids such as fentanyl.

But Dr. Christopher Levesque, the clinic’s physician, says the clinic will have to close its doors in the new year.

“On Dec. 14 of this year, I turn 74. So a decision had to be made. I had to look at my longevity and when my best before date is,” he said.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“My contract is up at the end of May (2025), which puts a heavy strain on the clinic without anyone to take on the clinical care.”

Story continues below advertisement

While the treatment is paid for by Medicare, the clinic is owned by Ontario-based company Canadian Addition Treatment Centres.

Levesque says the company has tried everything within its power to find a replacement physician, and he’s asked all levels of government for help.

He adds that part of the recruitment challenge is that many physicians are hesitant to work with those with substance use disorder, thinking they may be difficult patients.

“They are people whose lives have taken a different turn than most of us, but they’re just human beings and when you get to know them for the most part they’re just decent human beings who have struggled,” he said.

Trending Now

“But they are complex and require complex care.”

In a statement, Canadian Addition Treatment Centres told Global News it took over ownership of the clinic five years ago “with the sole purpose of providing lifesaving harm reduction and treatment services for people in the community grappling with opioid use disorder.”

“Unfortunately, a severe shortage of specialized addictions medicine physicians in the province has made it impossible to sustain operations at Cameron Street, and to continue providing the high level of integrated care our patients have come to expect and deserve,” the statement went on to read.

The company says it is currently working with community partners to help its current patients find care.

Story continues below advertisement

“We commit to continuing our collaboration with local community care providers, Health Authorities and the Government of New Brunswick to create accessible pathways to treatment for substance use disorder, and hope to be able to support this community in the future,” the statement read.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices