Woman dead, another resident and firefighter taken to hospital after Calgary townhouse fire

A woman has died after a fire that started in the kitchen of a southeast Calgary townhouse broke out on Thursday afternoon.

In a news release, the Calgary Fire Department said the woman who died lived in the residence. A man who lived in the home with her was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The CFD said a firefighter who responded to the blaze was also taken to hospital after sustaining a “laceration injury.”

According to fire officials, crews were called to the townhouse on Lynnview Road Southeast at about 5:10 p.m.

“One of the two elderly residents living there was sleeping upstairs when he was awoken by the smoke alarm,” the CFD said. “As he went downstairs to see what was going on, he could see a fire growing in the kitchen.

“He tried to put it out but the fire quickly grew larger so he needed to get out. Once outside, he realized that his mom had not evacuated and was likely still inside.”

The CFD said the man when back into the home to try to find his mother and help her get out but the thick smoke made that impossible.

“Neighbours were alerted to the fire by his cries for help and quickly dialed 911, relaying that an elderly woman was trapped inside,” the fire department said.

When crews arrived, the CFD said they faced “thick, heavy smoke and flames” and entered the home to search for the missing woman. They found her and brought her out but she sustained fatal injuries.

The CFD said firefighters worked to contain the fire and to keep it from spreading to neighbouring homes. The home where the fire broke out sustained significant damage, officials said, adding that some neighbouring homes sustained “slight smoke damage.”

“The Calgary Fire Department extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” fire officials said. “These types of incidents are heartbreakingly tragic and affect the whole community.”

The CFD said an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire and added that police are also involved in the probe, “as is protocol” when fires are fatal.