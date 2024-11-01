Heidi Klum’s E.T. Halloween costume out of this world

Send this page to someone via email

Heidi Klum and Janelle Monáe opted for out-of-this-world Halloween costumes this year — both choosing to dress as the stubby alien E.T. for their parties on opposite coasts.

While the similar costumes will likely spark “who wore it best” debates that are popular in celebrity magazines, the stars chose different interpretations of the creature from Steven Spielberg’s 1982 classic, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

(Celebrities didn’t hold back this year — see what others wore for Halloween.)

Klum’s husband Tom Kaulitz dressed as E.T., while the model and television personality came as Mrs. E.T. with animatronic eyes, a long neck and a blonde wig. Monáe opted for a stubbier version of the diminutive alien, waddling on the red carpet at her Halloween bash Thursday night. The Grammy winner’s E.T. had animatronic eyes and also sported a yellow index finger, mimicking the movie character’s light up finger.

View image in full screen Tom Kaulitz, left, and Heidi Klum attend Heidi Klum’s 23rd annual Halloween party on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, at Hard Rock Hotel New York in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Monáe also adopted an otherworldly voice similar to E.T.’s when doing interviews Thursday. She downplayed any rivalry with Klum, telling The Associated Press, “There can be two Hallo-queens. I love Heidi.”

View image in full screen Janelle Monae as E.T. appears with Jennifer Hudson on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing on October 31, 2024 in Burbank, California. Mitch Haddad/WBTV via Getty Images

Klum and Monáe take Halloween seriously, with each donning elaborate costumes. This year, their Halloween night parties played out on opposite coasts, with Klum gathering celebrity friends in New York and Monáe hosting her party in Los Angeles.

Klum’s face was in the creature’s neck, allowing her to see and speak. She told the AP her costume had been in the works for a year.

“I have been a fan of E.T. since I was 9 years old,” Klum said. As she spoke, the mouth of her costume head moved thanks to the mechanical features inside the suit.

View image in full screen Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum’s 23rd annual Halloween party on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, at Hard Rock Hotel New York in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

“I just love becoming this thing. E.T. is very small and so I thought it would be fun to kind of play with the proportions too,” Klum said.

Klum and Kaulitz touched their heads tenderly after unveiling their costumes amid smoke and a light show at Klum’s party.

Monáe revealed her E.T. costume on Wednesday on The Jennifer Hudson Show. She also did an elaborate photo shoot posted on Instagram where she appeared riding a bike with E.T. in a basket on front, an homage to one of the most iconic moments of Spielberg’s film.