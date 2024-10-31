Menu

Crime

Pair of suspicious incidents involving white van prompts warning in New Westminster

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 31, 2024 9:10 pm
Police are warning the public about a pair of suspicious incidents involving a white cargo van in New Westminster. View image in full screen
Police are warning the public about a pair of suspicious incidents involving a white cargo van in New Westminster. New Westminster police
Police in New Westminster, B.C., are warning the public after a pair of recent suspicious interactions between the driver of a white van and young girls.

New Westminster police began investigating after a report that a man driving a white cargo van approached a pair of 12-year-old girls on the morning of Oct. 26 in the 200 block of 11th Street.

Police said the driver asked the girls if they wanted to “go for a ride.” The girls left and told a trusted adult about the incident.

Investigators said they have since been informed about a second, similar event that happened on Oct. 17 on 7th Avenue between Second and Fourth streets.

Police said two young girls reported that they were walking along 7th Avenue around 4:45 p.m. when a white cargo van pulled up next to them and the male driver opened his door.

The girls fled and reported the incident to a trusted adult.

“It’s very concerning to police that this is the second suspicious incident involving a man approaching young girls,” Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in a media release.

“It’s not clear what the intentions of this man are and considering this is Halloween we want everyone to be extra vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour to police.”

New Westminster police said their Major Crime Unit has taken over the case and is looking for video recorded on 7th Avenue on Oct. 17.

Police also want any video recorded around 11 a.m. on Oct. 26 in the 200 block of 11th Street.

Investigators are urging parents and guardians to talk to their kids about safety and what to do if they are approached by a stranger. They’re also reminding people to phone 911 if they feel like they are in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-529-2430 or mcucrimetips@nwpolice.org.

