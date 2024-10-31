Menu

Money

Canadian Natural Resources reports $2.27B Q3 profit, down slightly from a year ago

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2024 12:42 pm
1 min read
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. logo is shown in a handout. View image in full screen
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. logo is shown in a handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. reported a third-quarter profit of $2.27 billion, down from $2.34 billion in the same quarter last year.

The company says the profit amounted to $1.06 per diluted share for the quarter that ended Sept. 30 compared with $1.06 per diluted share a year earlier.

Product sales totalled $10.40 billion, down from $11.76 billion in the same quarter last year.

Daily production for the quarter averaged 1,363,086 barrels of oil equivalent per day, down from 1,393,614 a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, Canadian Natural says it earned 97 cents per diluted share for the quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $1.30 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

The average analyst estimate had been for a profit of 90 cents per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

